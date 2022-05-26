Downtown Revitalization Association unveils 'Art Alley'

The Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association and the Downtown Windsor BIA announced a number of art projects for Phase I of their long-awaited “Art Alley”.

The projects are supported by the federal government, Foundations of Canada and the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

Some of the new works encompass significant art installations in the core, including graffiti art and a magnificent lampshade art installation.

The Lampshade Installation project aims to transform the alleyway into an attractive, safe, functional public space, which will increase the footprint of programmable and accessible spaces at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage and the abutting alleyway.

“These immersive, interactive artworks are intended to revitalize downtown and regenerate what has been an under-utilized public space, while increasing accessibility and economic activity,” said Pat Papadeas, vice chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association.

The lampshade artists include Julia Hall, Kiki Simone, Talysha Bujold-Abu, Tony Castro, and Ostoro Petahtegoose. A special highlight is the work of local graffiti artist, DERKZ.