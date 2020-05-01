WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s former Central Library is on the market again.

An undisclosed private investor group is leasing the 100,000-square foot building.

Tim Campbell of Century 21 Team and Associates says the vision is to turn the building into a multi-use space and Campbell is looking for tenants of commercial businesses, medical offices and stores.

More details are expected in the coming weeks.

The city originally entered into an agreement to sell the library to the Downtown Mission for $3.6-million.

Following fundraising challenges the Mission backed out the deal and flipped the building for the same price to the investor group in February.