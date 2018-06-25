

CTV Windsor





City of Windsor officials have revealed the new temporary location for the downtown library branch.

The library will be set up inside the new city hall building on the third, fourth and fifth floor.

It is expected to be ready in a year.

City council approved the location at a special closed-door meeting Friday morning, but the information was not released until Monday.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city wanted some time to inform the union and staff about the new location.

“The City Hall campus location will provide the appropriate time to properly research, review and ultimately select an optimum site for a permanent downtown WPL Central Library,” says Dilkens.

Dilkens adds the new city hall branch is in a prime location close to bus and bicycle routes with plenty of parking available in the area.

Materials and resources not making the move to the new location will be distributed to other library branches.

Library staff has already begun to formulate transition plans and will be working hard to ensure the temporary location is a welcoming public library space.

“The key to making this transition successful is patience, flexibility and communication,” says WPL CEO Kitty Pope. “We are thrilled to be moving to the downtown core, and look forward to welcoming the community to the new city hall branch.”

The central library needs to vacate the building on Ouellette Avenue by the summer of 2019 after it was purchased by the Downtown Mission for $3.6 million.

The proceeds of the sale will help pay the $1.3 million cost to create a temporary branch at city hall.

Another option eyed by officials was the ground floor at the Goyeau parking garage, but retrofitting that would have cost $4.1 million.

Initially, the Paul Martin building was considered, when the idea was scrapped when the provincial Liberal government revealed it would contribute $20 million for the University of Windsor's law school.

Dilkens expects the temporary library site will be in use for three to five years.

He says talks continue with St. Clair College about a combined branch to accommodate students and residents.