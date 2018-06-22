

CTV Windsor





A new temporary location has been decided upon for Windsor's Central library.

City council approved a location at a special closed-door meeting Friday morning, but the location will not be announced until Monday.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city wanted some time to inform the union and staff about the new location.

But he does say it will be smaller, located downtown, and it was the cheaper of the two options under consideration.

The next steps involve finding space for the collections currently being housed at the central branch.

The library needs to vacate the building on Ouellette Avenue by the summer of 2019 after it was purchased by the Downtown Mission for $3.6 million.

Dilkens expects the temporary library site will be in use for three to five years.

He adds they continue to speak with officials from St. Clair College about a potential partnership to keep a library downtown.