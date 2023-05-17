Do you recognize this person or vehicle?

Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify a person and vehicle wanted in connection with a break and enter.

Police say the incident happened at a business on Keil Drive around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Steve White at stevenwh@chatham-kent.ca

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police in Chatham-Kent are looking to identify a suspect in a break and enter. May 17, 2023. (Source: Chatham-Kent police)