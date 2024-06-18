WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Do you know her? Police want to identify this theft suspect

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft.

    Police say on June 13, the woman stole $2,200 worth of merchandise from a pharmacy in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

    She is described as a white female, 40 years old, approximately 5’9” and 170 pounds. At the time of the incident, she wore a red sweater, blue pants, white shoes, and a black sweater around her waist.

    If you can identify the suspect, please contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert

    Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News