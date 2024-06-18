Do you know her? Police want to identify this theft suspect

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft.

Police say on June 13, the woman stole $2,200 worth of merchandise from a pharmacy in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

She is described as a white female, 40 years old, approximately 5’9” and 170 pounds. At the time of the incident, she wore a red sweater, blue pants, white shoes, and a black sweater around her waist.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.