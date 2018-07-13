

CTV Windsor





A DNA match has led to the arrest of a suspect in a 2016 Windsor bank robbery.

Police were called for a robbery at the Bank of Montreal at Tecumseh and Walker Rd. on September 23, 2016.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, told the teller he had a weapon and demanded money.

However, no weapon was seen and the suspect left the bank empty handed.

Officers gathered evidence and sent it to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis.

The suspect had been positively identified from the DNA sample that was taken on the day of the robbery.

On Thursday, Windsor police went to Toronto and arrested a suspect.

Alan Snowdon, 47, of Hamilton is charged with one count of robbery.