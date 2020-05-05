WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor officials say the next step in the process of bringing a new mega hospital to Windsor takes place this week.

Divisional Court will hear a request for leave to appeal the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal’s (LPAT) decision that dismissed complaints attempting to block a new single-site acute care hospital from being built on County Road 42.

The previous decision by LPAT found the official plan and zoning bylaw amendments to be consistent with provincial policy and found those appealing had not met the onus on appeal.

The group opposing the proposed location, Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process (CAMPP), is asking the court to allow five issues to be considered in detail at a future hearing:

ensuring emergency services are properly located when the new hospital is built

planning that properly considers climate change impacts

the city’s obligation to consult with First Nations

apparent unresolved conflicts in expert evidence

the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which could not have been considered when the new hospital was being planned.

Due to the current pandemic situation, the court hearing will not be taking place in person. Instead, it will be broadcast live at 10 a.m. on Wednesday on YouTube.