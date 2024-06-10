Free public skating popular but expensive: City report

The City of Windsor lost more than $30,000 by offering free skating at four arenas.

According to a report by the Recreation and Culture department, public skating usage jumped 27 per cent in 2023-2024.

Over 115 free public skates, more than 10,000 people participated, with Forest Glade Arena attracting the most skaters.

However, the City missed out on $30,000-$35,000 in lost revenue.

The salary and maintenance costs are included in the departments’ yearly budget.

The last time the City charged for public skating was in 2019-2020.

Councillor Joanne Gignac has asked for a report from administration on whether or not skating should be free in 2024-2025.