Woman charged after assaulting store employee: CKPS

A 32-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a store employee.

According to police, the woman was already banned from the Grand Avenue West establishment but entered it anyways Sunday afternoon.

When she was asked to leave by the employees, a fight ensued. One worker suffered minor injuries.

Police says she ran from officers when they arrived but was quickly caught.

She is charged with assault causing bodily harm, escape lawful custody, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.