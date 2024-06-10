WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Woman charged after assaulting store employee: CKPS

    File Photo File Photo
    Share

    A 32-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a store employee.

    According to police, the woman was already banned from the Grand Avenue West establishment but entered it anyways Sunday afternoon.

    When she was asked to leave by the employees, a fight ensued. One worker suffered minor injuries.

    Police says she ran from officers when they arrived but was quickly caught.

    She is charged with assault causing bodily harm, escape lawful custody, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News