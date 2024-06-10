Council delays decision on cashless parking meters

Windsor city council wants to collect public input on cashless parking meters before going fully electronic.

Councillor Mark MacKenzie initially asked for a deferral pending public input - particularly from BIA's and local senior citizen advocates - which failed.

After lengthy debate on the issue, Mayor Drew Dilkens recommended the idea get sent back to administration for a full report on the idea.

That motion carried.

Windsor's BIA's (Business Improvement Associations) will now be consulted as will the city look to explore how people who want to use cash can continue to do so.