Dispute in Chatham neighbourhood leads to charges
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 10:13AM EDT
A man is facing charges following a dispute between neighbours in Chatham.
Police were called to a residence on Gray Street about 2:15 p.m. Friday.
Police say there was a dispute between several neighbours.
During the dispute, one of the men involved obtained a large stick and was swinging it at another person in a threatening manner, they say.
As a result of the incident, a 58-year-old Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was released from custody with a future court date and a number of conditions.