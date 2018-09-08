

CTV Windsor





A man is facing charges following a dispute between neighbours in Chatham.

Police were called to a residence on Gray Street about 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say there was a dispute between several neighbours.

During the dispute, one of the men involved obtained a large stick and was swinging it at another person in a threatening manner, they say.

As a result of the incident, a 58-year-old Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody with a future court date and a number of conditions.