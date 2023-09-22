Windsor

Dispute between landlord and previous tenant results in assault charge: CKPS

Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
A former tenant has been charged with assault after police say a dispute escalated when he went to retrieve items from the residence in Chatham.

Officers were called to an address on Grand Avenue West in response to a landlord tenant dispute on Thursday.

Police say they learned a previous tenant, who was recently evicted, was attempting to retrieve items when a disagreement occurred and soon after escalated. The accused allegedly attempted to lunge at building employees and refused to leave when asked to do so.

Police attended and the 38-year-old Chatham man was charged with one count of assault. He was transported to police headquarters and later release with conditions and a future court date of Oct. 23.

Follow CTV News