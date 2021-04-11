Advertisement
Dispatchers celebrated for National Public Safety Telecommunications Week
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Sunday, April 11, 2021 3:45PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sunday marked the beginning of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week recognizing all 911 dispatchers.
The call takers are more often than not, the unseen heroes heard only through phone or radio transmissions.
They are the public’s first point of contact during an emergency where they are tasked with obtaining information in a timely and relevant manner. In turn, they relay this information to the officers to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
2020 has been a challenging year for all, in particular those working in emergency services.