WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sunday marked the beginning of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week recognizing all 911 dispatchers.

The call takers are more often than not, the unseen heroes heard only through phone or radio transmissions.

We will be celebrating our incredible members who work day & night in our Emergency 911 Centre all week during #NationalPublicSafetyTelecommunicationsWeek. Today, WPS wants to start by thanking each one of you! You play a critical role keeping our community and officers safe! pic.twitter.com/UqWMYwcldt — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 11, 2021

They are the public’s first point of contact during an emergency where they are tasked with obtaining information in a timely and relevant manner. In turn, they relay this information to the officers to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

2020 has been a challenging year for all, in particular those working in emergency services.