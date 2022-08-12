Dilkens to seek a third term as Windsor’s mayor

Drew Dilkens will be seeking a third term as mayor of Windsor.

Dilkens filed his candidacy papers on Friday.

He has been mayor for two terms and was the Ward 1 councillor before that.

Dilkens made the announcement at the south-east corner of Twin Oaks Drive at Valtec Court.

Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt is also seeking the mayor's seat, along with Ernie Lamont and Benjamin Danyluk.

The deadline to file nomination papers is Aug. 19. The municipal election is Oct. 24.