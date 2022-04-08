Detroit Tigers opening day: What Windsor fans going to the game need to know
Many Windsor fans have the chance to catch the Detroit Tigers home opener today for the first time in two years.
The 2020 home opener was held in July due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic and the border was still closed for non-essential travel for the 2021 opening day.
Comerica Park will also look more like the 2019 version with full stadium capacity allowed and no masking requirements. Parties, tailgates and barbecues will likely pop up on the streets of Detroit.
Now that testing requirements have dropped at the Canada-U.S. border, Windsor residents can cross easier than before. There are still some rules in place – such as Canadian residents must use ArriveCan online to re-enter Canada.
The Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener. Game time is 1 p.m.
Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Tigers slugged .399 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.
PARKING DOWNTOWN DETROIT
With the Transit Windsor tunnel bus not running, many fans will be looking for parking near the ballpark. The City of Detroit says there are some expanded time limits for street parking and some street closings around Comerica Park on Friday.
Municipal Parking Information
These City of Detroit facilities will be open on Friday, April 8:
Ford Underground Garage at 30 E. Jefferson Ave. - Open 6 a.m. to midnight. Rate: $10
Eastern Market Garage at 2727 Riopelle - Open 6 a.m. to midnight. Rate: $10
Parking Enforcement
Motorists may pay for up to four hours at parking meters using Municipal Parking kiosks or the Park Detroit app. Through the app, individuals can extend their time at meters remotely and receive mobile alerts prior to their time expiring.
Save your Spot with New Park Detroit App
The parking app also allows individuals to pay for parking in garages and lots in advance. For more information, or to download the new app, go to parkdetroit.us.
Parking Reminders
Illegally parked vehicles (in No Parking or Standing areas, handicap areas, near fire hydrants, blocking driveways, etc.) will be ticketed and towed.
Motorists are also encouraged to:
- Park in designated parking lots or locations, with clear signage and rates posted.
- Avoid parking in vacant lots and paying individuals unauthorized to collect parking fees.
- Not leave valuables visible in vehicles
The city also is reminding individuals that tailgating is not allowed on public property.
For additional information on street closings and restrictions at Comerica Park, go to detrotimi.gov/news.
