WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Detroit Grand Prix is returning next summer, with two race weekends to choose from.

In 2021, the event will take place over the first two weekends of June.

It will mark the first time in the history of the Detroit Grand Prix that the event will be hosted over the course of two weekends, creating more opportunities for the event and its partners and fans.

Like many events in 2020, the Detroit Grand Prix had to cancel the event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the revised format for 2021 will also have a positive effect on Belle Isle Park.

The open schedule provides the flexibility to relocate fan engagement areas like car corrals and interactive displays in order to minimize the impact on grassy areas of the island.