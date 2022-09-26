Detroit Free Press Marathon runners face fewer restrictions crossing border

Crossing the border will be easier for Detroit Free Press Marathon runners after an announcement from the Canadian government.

The federal government announced the removal of COVID-19-related entry restrictions, including testing quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective Oct. 1, 2022.

Detroit Free Press Marathon international race participants will no longer have to:

Provide and carry proof of vaccination at our Health & Fitness Expo.

Provide and carry proof of vaccination on race day.

Complete the ArriveCAN form prior to race day.

Carry ArriveCAN registration on race day.

The changes announced by the Government of Canada will not impact the Detroit Free Press Marathon's deadlines for registration, deferrals, transfer or change in category.

The deadline to enter this year's international races was Aug. 24, 2022. That means new international runners are not being accepted at this time.

The deadline to defer 2022 race registrations is Sept. 30, 2022.

Organizers are reminding all international runners they will still need to present their WHTI-compliant document at the Health & Fitness Expo to pick up their race bib. All international runners will still need to carry their WHTI-compliant document during the race.