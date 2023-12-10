Demolition taking place in Wheatley

The Municipality of Chatham Kent says contractors are expected to be on site in downtown Wheatley as the town moves forward with their plans for revitalization.

On Monday, a demolition contractor will begin demolition of 12, 14 and 20 Erie St. N. in Wheatley. It is expected that the demolition will be completed by the holiday season.

Traffic disruptions are not anticipated during demolition, and Erie Street North will remain open.

However, the town is asking residents use caution when in the area and keep clear of the demolition site.

To learn more about the future plans for Wheatley, follow this link.