WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Demolition taking place in Wheatley

    Downtown Wheatley, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) Downtown Wheatley, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

    The Municipality of Chatham Kent says contractors are expected to be on site in downtown Wheatley as the town moves forward with their plans for revitalization. 

    On Monday, a demolition contractor will begin demolition of 12, 14 and 20 Erie St. N. in Wheatley. It is expected that the demolition will be completed by the holiday season.

    Traffic disruptions are not anticipated during demolition, and Erie Street North will remain open.

    However, the town is asking residents use caution when in the area and keep clear of the demolition site.

    To learn more about the future plans for Wheatley, follow this link.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

    Elon Musk has restored the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pointing to a poll on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that came out in favour of the Infowars host who repeatedly called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News