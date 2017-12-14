

CTV Windsor





A local MPP is expressing concern about emergency preparedness after the Ontario auditor general's annual report said the province is not prepared for a large-scale emergency.

Essex MPP and NDP Community Safety critic Taras Natyshak is demanding that the governing Liberals do more to help southwestern Ontario towns like Amherstburg prepare for an emergency situation at the nearby U.S. Fermi 2 nuclear generating station.

During question period Wednesday, Natyshak called on the Wynne government to provide the same level of emergency support to the Town of Amherstburg that other designated municipalities receive.

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said Ontario has not updated its emergency preparedness plan or provincial nuclear response plan since 2008 and 2009 respectively.

“The province has been aware since November 2015 that, in the event of a nuclear accident at the Fermi 2 facility, the Town of Amherstburg does not have the equipment, the personnel, the expertise or the capacity to appropriately respond to such an event,” Natyshak said.

Natyshak was later joined by Amherstburg Fire Chief Bruce Montone and Deputy Fire Chief Lee Tome for a press conference at Queen’s Park. The Fermi nuclear generating station is located 16 kilometres away from the Amherstburg.

The City of Windsor, Essex County and Town of Amherstburg have all passed motions calling for stronger nuclear emergency response.

“Local leaders have been speaking out for years—calling for the Liberal government to finally wake up and realize that they are leaving southwestern Ontario municipalities to fend for themselves should catastrophe strike,” Natyshak said.