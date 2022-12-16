'Debris' cleanup complete as Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh reopens
Essex County OPP have reopened a Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh after a closure due to "debris" on the road.
Police say the on-ramp to access 401 eastbound from County Road 46 was closed Friday morning for cleanup but reopened around 7:50 a.m.
Officers say the truck that lost the load is not in the area. Police are unsure what the debris is, but it appears to be similar to an organic mix for grain.
Drivers were being asked to use an alternate access to 401 eastbound at Manning Road.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a minivan at Kitchener roundabout
Police say a man who was struck by a minivan at a Kitchener roundabout on Wednesday has died.
-
Regional police to update 2015 Gavin Daley homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police are expected to provide an update on a homicide that happened seven years ago.
-
Family of Waterloo crash victim calling for more safety measures
The family of a man who was hit by a car while walking through a Waterloo roundabout is calling for more pedestrian safety measures.
London
-
Police warn online child exploitation on the rise in London, Ont.
London police are warning the public that online child exploitation in on the rise in the city.
-
Risk of freezing drizzle in London, Ont. forecast
Environment Canada says there’s a risk of freezing drizzle Friday morning and a change of flurries.
-
Businesses prepare for the rollout of the province’s new naloxone program
Naloxone kits to be distributed to businesses where the risk of an overdose may exist.
Barrie
-
Snow and rain conditions prompt school bus cancellations in Muskoka
There are school bus cancellations for three school bus consortiums
-
Truck rolls over on Hwy. 89 near Cookstown
Amidst winter-like weather, emergency responders had to shut down part of Hwy. 89 in Simcoe County Thursday evening for a transport truck rollover.
-
Toy mountain campaign enters final stretch
Despite the wicked winter-like weather, volunteers helping with this year's Toy Mountain campaign were continuing to do what they do best this time of year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury restaurant offers customers chance to eat in heated igloos
Northerners will still be able to enjoy patio season as the temperatures drop as a Sudbury restaurant adds heated igloos for customers to dine in.
-
-
Ontario woman loses $2,000 deposit when she decides not to buy a car
An Ontario woman says she lost a $2,000 deposit after she bought a used car and then changed her mind.
Ottawa
-
School closures and bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations and school closures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday, Dec. 16. A snowfall warning has been issued, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
-
Toronto
-
Dangerous road conditions could persist throughout the night following messy mix of winter weather, OPP say
A winter storm walloped the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday, bringing a messy mix of rain, snow and freezing rain that caused slippery road conditions for many drivers.
-
Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting
A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, according to Toronto paramedics.
-
Toronto storm: Drivers urged to stay off roads as wet snow continues to fall
A winter storm brought a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA on Thursday, making for a messy commute for drivers.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 15 to 20 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday
Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 20 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon. Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening.
-
Accused driver granted bail after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run; city installs bollards at crash scene
The 45-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference before being released with conditions.
-
'Smash and grab' suspect arrested: At least 20 NDG businesses robbed over last few weeks
Late Thursday, Montreal police announced that at 4:30 a.m. they arrested a man in connection with a series of break-ins at businesses in the NDG area.
Atlantic
-
Community appeals for support after tragic loss for Ukrainian family in Halifax
After escaping the war in Ukraine, 28-year-old Natalia Ivchenko reunited with her parents in Halifax this fall. Their reunion proved to be short-lived, as her father tragically passed away after a fall.
-
Halifax police investigating after man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital
Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a Dartmouth, N.S., hospital Thursday evening.
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projects
Nova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed in Manitoba amid poor weather conditions
Manitoba is seeing a number of school closures on Friday due to poor driving conditions and reduced visibility from the snow.
-
'Stress on a system': Substitute teachers in high demand in Manitoba schools
Schools around the province continue to deal with high rates of absenteeism – including among staff, and according to the Manitoba Teachers’ Society, there’s a high demand for substitute teachers.
-
Feds will fund feasibility study into landfill searches for missing women, Winnipeg mayor says
The federal government will support an Indigenous-led study looking into the feasibility of searching Winnipeg-area landfills for the remains of missing women, the city’s mayor announced Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
'Really hard to manage,' Airdrie physician, clinic owner says top-up for business costs doesn't go far enough
Some Alberta physicians say the top-up from the province targeting the costs of running a clinic is not enough to tackle inflation, or to help the ongoing shortage of family doctors.
-
Alberta NDP drafts bill to freeze auto insurance rates for a year
The Alberta NDP says they have an idea to tackle sky-high auto insurance rates that they blame the UCP government for doing nothing about.
Edmonton
-
-
Kyrou scores shootout winner as Blues top Oilers 4-3
Jordan Kyrou had his hands all over what was best described as a weird victory for the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
-
'Big and spectacular': Edmonton man completes Christmas tree made of 20,000 Lego pieces
It took nearly a year, but an Edmonton man's Lego masterpiece is finally complete, just in time for the holidays.
Vancouver
-
More snow, frigid temperatures forecast for Metro Vancouver. Is the region ready?
A snow event two weeks ago crippled Metro Vancouver’s roads, bridges and highways, leaving some drivers stranded for hours.
-
Sunshine Coast homicide victim identified as owner of burning vehicle, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a homicide that happened on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast in early fall.
-
B.C. premier-turned-businessman on health-care system: Less bureaucracy, more technology and innovation
Critics outside of health care have sometimes urged government to run the system more like a business, but a British Columbian in the rare position of having held top jobs in both sectors insists it's just not possible.