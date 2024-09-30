Devonshire Mall showcasing local small businesses with pop-up sales event
Shoppers can support local businesses at a pop-up sales event at Devonshire Mall.
The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Centre (SBEC) is launching the W.E. Shop Local Pop-Up at Devonshire Mall between Sept. 30 and Nov. 10. It coincides with Small Business Month in October.
“W.E. Shop Local Pop-Up kiosk brings a variety of local small business products, such as handmade homewares, jewelry, apparel, flowers and retail food, directly to consumers at Devonshire Mall until Nov. 10. We're thrilled to support our small business clients in this unique way by providing them exposure to new customers in a premier shopping destination,” said Sabrina DeMarco, executive director of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Centre.
The initiative is a spinoff of SBEC's signature W.E. Shop Local Show as a continued effort to promote and support local businesses.
A dedicated kiosk located in the south end of the mall will feature a weekly rotation of six Windsor-Essex small business vendors.
The businesses vendors will be selling a variety of products including handmade homewares, jewelry, apparel, flowers and retail food products. This initiative highlights unique local products while supporting independent small businesses by providing them with exposure to new customers and educating consumers about the importance of shopping locally.
“Empowering and supporting small businesses is essential to a thriving economy. The W.E. Shop Local Pop-Up at Devonshire Mall is a powerful testament to this commitment. Consumers who have a passion for local shopping will find the pop-up to be an exciting opportunity to discover and support Windsor-Essex small businesses,” said Joe Goncalves, interim CEO and vice president of investment attraction and strategic initiatives with Invest WindsorEssex.
There is no-cost to businesses to participate in the W.E. Shop Local Pop-Up.
Featured local businesses:
- Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 – Whiskeyjack Boutique
- Oct. 7 – 13 – Urban Art Market
- Oct. 14 – 20 – Corporal4Life Apparel
- Oct. 21 – 27 – Montañeros Coffee
- Oct. 28 – Nov. 3 – Ruscom Maple Products
- Nov. 4 – 10 – The Little Petal Truck
