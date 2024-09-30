Drouillard Road to close for infrastructure renewal project

A section of Drouillard Road will close this week for an infrastructure renewal project.

As part of an ongoing infrastructure renewal program by the Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC), Sterling Ridge Infrastructure will begin the project on Tuesday, Oct. 1, weather permitting.

It’s for the new 1200mm Central Corridor feedermain.

Drouillard Road will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic between Tecumseh Road East and Seminole Street.

The impact on Drouillard Road is expected to take approximately two days to complete due to the closure of the Drouillard-Milloy intersection.

During this time, only local traffic will be permitted access.

“While every effort will be made to minimize traffic impacts and afford local access to residents, occasional delays can be expected. To ensure the safety of our workers, we request that motorists exercise safety precautions should they be required to approach the construction site,” said a news release from Enwin.