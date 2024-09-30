Blue Rodeo returning to Caesars Windsor stage in January

Canadian country-rock band Blue Rodeo is booked to return to Caesars Winsor this winter.

The band will be performing on The Colosseum stage on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m.

Over the past 40 years, Blue Rodeo’s successes have included induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, dozens of JUNO Award nominations and wins, playing over 2,000 shows, receiving a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and selling over four million records.

Blue Rodeo has 16 studio albums, including their latest Many A Mile, with greatest hits including “Diamond Mine,” “Til I Am Myself Again,” and “Lost Together.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 or older to attend concerts and enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards members can purchase presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.