Deadline looms to enter international portion of Detroit Marathon
Thousands race across the border in the Detroit Free Press Marathon in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct.15, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 3:51PM EDT
Time is running out if you want to run over the bridge and through the tunnel this October.
The registration deadline for the international portion of the Detroit Free Press Marathon is one week away.
After Aug. 26, runners can only do the half marathon in Detroit or the shorter races.
There are only 230 spots left to run the full 26-mile marathon.
The 42nd annual Detroit marathon is Oct. 20.