A convicted arsonist could now be declared a dangerous offender.

It’s because of a fire at the Pour House in downtown Windsor in February of 2017.

Patrick warren, 39, was convicted of setting the fire last August and remains in jail.

Ontario's attorney general has given approval for local Crown attorneys to try to have Warren declared a dangerous offender.

Crown attorney Elizabeth Brown says the hearing will take at least three to four weeks and a date for that will be set next week.

But Justice Greg Verbeem estimates it’s not likely to happen until the fall because of scheduling conflicts in the Windsor courts.