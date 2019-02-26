Crown wants convicted arsonist in Windsor declared dangerous offender
Fire officials say high winds made the blaze at the former Pour House Pub difficult to fight in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Melissa Nakhavoly / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 11:11AM EST
A Windsor Crown Attorney wants to a convicted arsonist declared a dangerous offender.
In Superior Court on Tuesday, Elizabeth Brown has asked for an eight-week delay in the sentencing hearing of Patrick Warren to ask the attorney general for permission.
Warren has been convicted of arson for a February 2017 blaze that ripped through a downtown restaurant. No one was injured, but the fire caused $75,000 in damage.
Crown attorney Elizabeth Brown tells CTV News the Criminal Code requires they seek approval from the attorney general before proceeding with a "lengthy" dangerous offender status hearing.
If he is declared a dangerous offender, Warren's sentence would be "significantly" harsher.
The court should know the answer from the AG on April 25.