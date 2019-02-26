

CTV Windsor





A Windsor Crown Attorney wants to a convicted arsonist declared a dangerous offender.

In Superior Court on Tuesday, Elizabeth Brown has asked for an eight-week delay in the sentencing hearing of Patrick Warren to ask the attorney general for permission.

Warren has been convicted of arson for a February 2017 blaze that ripped through a downtown restaurant. No one was injured, but the fire caused $75,000 in damage.

Crown attorney Elizabeth Brown tells CTV News the Criminal Code requires they seek approval from the attorney general before proceeding with a "lengthy" dangerous offender status hearing.

If he is declared a dangerous offender, Warren's sentence would be "significantly" harsher.

The court should know the answer from the AG on April 25.