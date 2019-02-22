

Batten down the hatches, Environment Canada says damaging winds are likely on the way.

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Damaging winds with gusts to 90 to 110 kilometres per hour are expected to develop Sunday afternoon after the passage of a sharp cold front.

Areas near the Great Lakes are more likely to experience winds at the higher end of this range. The strong winds will persist through Sunday night and gradually weaken on Monday.



Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Power outages are also possible.



In addition flurries and blowing snow will develop Sunday afternoon.

Local snowfall amounts in the two to five cm range are possible by Monday morning. More importantly, any fresh snow that falls will be whipped up by the very strong winds creating whiteout conditions at times.



Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero making travel hazardous.