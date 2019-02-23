

CTV Windsor





The warm weather and rain forecasted this weekend, could see flooding in low-lying river flats from Delaware down to Chatham, says the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

The Authority has issued a safety bulletin, saying water levels will rise over the next couple of days.

It says any flooding will depend on how much rainfall and snowmelt occurs.

The LTVCA says the ice jam at Lighthouse Cove could move, however, based on historical ice jams, it does not believe that there would be enough flow in the river to cause flooding, at least over the next few days.

It says that ice jam remains in place at this point.

Ice on Lake St. Clair also remains in place around the mouth of the Thames River.

Based on current forecasts, smaller local watercourses can be expected to rise but are not expected to reach bank full conditions. However, blockages due to ice and snow could create localized flooding, it says.