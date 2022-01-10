Damage estimated at around $200,000 for Amherstburg barn fire
Fire crews were on scene of a fully involved barn fire in Amherstburg, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Courtesy OnLocation)
Windsor, Ont. -
Fire crews in Amherstburg responded to a fully involved barn fire Monday, officials estimate the damage is around $200,000.
Firefighters arrived to the blaze in the 1090 block of Front Road South around 2:40 p.m. The roof had already been knocked down when crews arrived.
Amherstburg Fire Chief Bruce Montone says the barn held no livestock or heavy machinery and was used primarily as a woodworking shop.
Montone says crews worked on a defensive attack from the start. The load of wood inside the barn may have contributed to the fast rate of burn.
No one was inside the barn at the time and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Crews continue to put out hot spots. The cause and origin of the fire has yet to be determined.