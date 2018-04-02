Damage estimated at $80,000 after Tuscarora Street house fire
Windsor police have a house at 395 Tuscarora blocked off following morning fire on Monday, April 2, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 9:30AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 2, 2018 1:25PM EDT
Windsor fire officials say a vacant house fire on Tuscarora Street caused $80,000 in damage.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze at 395 Tuscarora around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.
The fire started in the front foyer and the cause is listed as undetermined.
There were no injuries.