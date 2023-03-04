Damage estimated at $650,000 for Essex house fire

The cause of an Essex house fire that closed a section of Talbot Road Friday remains undetermined, fire officials say.

Firefighters from Essex stations one and two attended a structure fire in the 100 block of Talbot Street South around 11:30 a.m.

Essex County OPP closed a section of Talbot St. S and residents were asked to avoid the areas of Wellington Avenue West St., Brien Avenue West and St. Paul Street.

Essex County OPP closed a section of Talbot Street South as crews battled the blaze in Essex, Ont. on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter) Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire so there were no injuries.

Fire crews did a “terrific job” battling the blaze, officials say.

The estimated damage of the fire is $650,000.

No injuries were reported in a house fire in Essex, Ont. on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. (Source: Essex Fire and Rescue/Twitter)