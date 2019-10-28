WINDSOR - Damage is estimated at $1-million after a fire at an historical Walkerville church.

Fire crews responded to the 800 block of Windermere Road on Sunday afternoon for a blaze at the 107-year-old Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church.

No injuries were reported, but parishioners had to act quickly to escape the burning building. A potluck lunch was underway at the church when the fire broke out.

Fire crews were still on scene dealing with some stubborn hot spots on Monday.

Officials say extensive structural damage has prevented conducting a site investigation, but it appears to be accidental.

Windsor Fire Fighters continue to douse hot spots of destroyed Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/Uw2G133r99 — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) October 28, 2019