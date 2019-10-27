WINDSOR -- Area residents were asked to shelter in place and close their windows as heavy smoke billowed from a church in the Walkerville area.

Fire crews responded to the 800 block of Windermere Road on Sunday afternoon for a blaze at the 107-year-old Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church.

The Windsor Fire Department reported heavy smoke and brought in multiple units to deal with the fire.

No injuries were reported, but parishioners had to act quickly to escape the burning building.

Pastor Tom Perry says, "It all happened so quick. They turned the dishwasher on and they thought there was a spark from the dishwasher and before you know it we had to leave the building."

A potluck lunch was underway at the church when the fire broke out.

High winds fanning the flame made the work for firefighters try to extinguish the fire more difficult.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Windermere fire pastor reports everyone exited the church safely, please keep your windows closed and shut of furnaces in the Walkerville area. *JL pic.twitter.com/s8pjOC3Ian — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) October 27, 2019

Crews are fighting a blaze in Walkerville filing the neighbourhood with touch smoke @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/oSFGbWxTuE — Ricardo Veneza (@RVenezaCTV) October 27, 2019

- With files from CTV Windsor's Ricardo Veneza