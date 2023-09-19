Windsor

    • Damage estimated at $100,000 after vacant house fire

    Fire at Aylmer and University in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Fire at Aylmer and University in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

    Firefighters were called to a vacant house at the corner of Aylmer and University on Tuesday.

    Windsor fire says the house boarded up at the time.

    Officials say “there will be no investigation as the building is structural unsafe and unstable at this time."

    There were no reported injuries.

    Damage estimate is around $100,000.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News