WINDSOR, ONT. -- For the second straight day, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, the region has had a total of 2,561 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2407 people who have recovered.

WECHU says three of the new cases are community acquired and two are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Seven people are in the hospital with the virus.

There have been 75 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are two retirement homes in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and seven staff members who have tested positive and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has one staff member with COVID-19.

One workplace is reporting an outbreak - a manufacturing facility in Tecumseh.

More coming.