WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 40-year-old man is facing several charges following a collision between a pickup truck and a bicycle in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police attended the scene around 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Clair Street and Grand Avenue.

Police say the driver of the pickup fled the scene and was located at his residence.

The man was arrested and charged with fail to stop, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm and over 80.

The cyclist was transported hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.