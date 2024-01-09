WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cyclist air-lifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

    An Ornge air ambulance takes off in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. (CTV Kitchener) An Ornge air ambulance takes off in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. (CTV Kitchener)

    Chatham-Kent police say a 57-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck.

    On Monday at 4:03 p.m., emergency crews responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist and a pickup truck. The collision occurred on Teetzel Line, east of Bury Road near Highgate, Ont.

    The pick-up truck and the cyclist were both travelling westbound on Teetzel Line at the time of the collision.

    Police say the 57-year-old cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Four Counties Hospital before being transported to a London hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca at 519-355-1092.

