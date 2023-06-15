CTV News Windsor wins RTDNA for Excellence in Editing

CTV News Windsor multi-skilled journalist Sanjay Maru won the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada award for Excellence in Editing.

He earned the Central Region award for his story “Instagram Scam: Victim Speaks Out to Break the Cycle.”

Maru’s coverage included a unique method used by online scammers impersonating others and locking them out of their accounts then asking their followers to click a link and carry on the cycle. He spoke with a business owner who fell victim to the scam and outlined how others can stay safe online.

CTV News Windsor was also a finalist in the Breaking News (small/medium market) category for coverage surrounding the Ambassador Bridge blockage in February 2022.

CTV News Kitchener won the Breaking News award for coverage of the fire that destroyed the Old Marina Restaurant at Puslinch Lake.

Central Region winners will now compete with winners from the East, Prairies and West regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards.