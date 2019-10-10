WINDSOR -- The Windsor Overdose Prevention Society is asking for help from the community to cover rent for a brick-and-mortar location.

The group has created both a GoFundMe page and a Facebook fundraiser to raise money to cover rent expenses.

Member Brandon Bailey says he feels confident that with enough community support they could have the overdose prevention site up to Health Canada standards within a very short period of time.

The rent money will go to secure a brick and mortar overdose prevention site location.

The organization’s mission is to prevent drug overdose and promote the wellbeing of people who use drugs.

They provide outreach as well as drop in services, handing out safer supply kits throughout both.

The GoFundMe post says the next step is securing a permanent location for a safe consumption site and that's why they need help from the community.