Windsor has seen an increase in the Crime Severity Index from 2016 to 2017, according to Statistics Canada.

The StatsCan report measured the volume and severity of crimes reported to police.

Windsor’s Crime Severity Index was up seven per cent with a score of 71.7.

The national crime rate rose one per cent, while the police-reported CSI increased two per cent.

Despite the increase, Canada's crime rate last year was still 24 per cent below where it was a decade earlier.

Feeding into that increase is more reporting of sexual assault cases to police, and investigators themselves taking a second look at historical cases in the wake of greater public scrutiny of sexual harassment and assault.

Last year in Canada, 14 per cent of sexual assaults reported to police were given the "unfounded" classification, down from 19 per cent in 2016. The figure is double the seven per cent of unfounded cases identified among all criminal incidents in Canada last year.

With files from The Canadian Press.