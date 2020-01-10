Crash backs up traffic on E.C. Row Expressway at Howard Avenue
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 5:30PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 10, 2020 6:16PM EST
Traffic cameras show backups along the E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor on Jan. 10, 2020. (Courtesy MTO)
The E.C. Row Expressway has reopened after a crash at Howard Avenue.
Windsor police were called to the collision at 4:53 p.m. on Friday.
Police say the crash took place in the westbound lanes. Lanes in both directions were shut down temporarily,
Traffic cameras showed significant backups along the Expessway.
No word on injuries.