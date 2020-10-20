WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting two cases of COVID-19 in a school community in the region.

CK Public Health says two individuals at St. Anne Catholic School in Blenheim contracted COVID-19 outside of school and are self-isolating.

Due to privacy considerations, health officials say further information about the individuals can’t be provided.

“CK Public Health is working with the St. Clair Catholic District School Board to provide next steps and additional support,” said a news release. “Public Health has contacted close contacts of the individuals testing positive for COVID-19 and advised all contacts to isolate as a precaution until further direction is provided.”

The health unit says if you have not been contacted by CK Public Health, you have not been in close contact with the positive cases in this current situation.

The St. Clair Catholic District School Board also issued a COVID-19 alert on their website.

On Monday, students from a public elementary school and high school in Blenheim were dismissed due to a “probable case” of COVID-19 in the school communities.

There have been 374 COVID-19 cases in Chatham-Kent since March, including three active cases listed on the CKPH website.

Officials with the Lambton Kent District School Board confirmed 28 students from Harwich Raleigh Public School and 18 students from Blenheim District High School were dismissed at the direction of Chatham-Kent Public Health.