WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region as the total reaches 805.

There are no additional deaths and 455 people have recovered.

The health unit released the latest numbers on Wednesday morning.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says three long-term care homes have come out of outbreak status.

There are 14 long-term care facilities in the region still experiencing outbreaks.

“It is very encouraging to see some of these homes come out of an outbreak,” says Ahmed.

He says the facilities need to follow the proper prevention measures to protect the residents and staff.

If there are no new cases in a facility for 14 days straight, then it moves out of outbreak status.

The health unit says a total of 63 people have died in Windsor-Essex related to the virus.

Overall, 14,474 people have been tested in the area, with 1,004 results pending.

As of Wednesday morning, 137 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, with one death.



