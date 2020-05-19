WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor officials are trying to help residents navigate through what’s open and closed as the province slowly lifts COVID-19 restrictions.

Beginning Wednesday, Windsor will open dog parks, some outdoor sports amenities, picnic sites, benches and shelters in parks and recreational areas.

The previous provincial restrictions that closed these areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted as part of the government’s first stage of reopening.

City officials are reminding residents to maintain social distancing at all times and limit groups to five or fewer people.

Parks crews have been proactively preparing for these openings and expect to put the finishing touches on Tuesday, allowing for each to open on Wednesday by 10 a.m. with one exception: the small dog park at Malden Park will remain closed for ground repairs, which are expected to take four to six weeks.

List of Open or Closed:

Playgrounds - Closed

Basketball courts - Opening Wednesday

Off-leash dog parks - Opening Wednesday

Beaches - Closed

Skateboard parks - Opening Wednesday

Off-road cycling trails - Closed - construction work continues

Picnic areas - Opening Wednesday

All park benches and tables throughout parks - Open Wednesday

Outdoor community gardens - Open

Park shelters - Opening Wednesday

Outdoor exercise equipment - Closed

Outdoor pools - Closed

Splash pads - Closed

Sport stadiums and permit-based sports fields - Closed

Non-permit-based sports fields - Open

General COVID-19 Safety Reminders: