What’s open and closed: City of Windsor releases list for residents
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 4:50PM EDT
What's open and closed in Windsor, Ont., starting May 20, 2020.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor officials are trying to help residents navigate through what’s open and closed as the province slowly lifts COVID-19 restrictions.
Beginning Wednesday, Windsor will open dog parks, some outdoor sports amenities, picnic sites, benches and shelters in parks and recreational areas.
The previous provincial restrictions that closed these areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted as part of the government’s first stage of reopening.
City officials are reminding residents to maintain social distancing at all times and limit groups to five or fewer people.
Parks crews have been proactively preparing for these openings and expect to put the finishing touches on Tuesday, allowing for each to open on Wednesday by 10 a.m. with one exception: the small dog park at Malden Park will remain closed for ground repairs, which are expected to take four to six weeks.
List of Open or Closed:
- Playgrounds - Closed
- Basketball courts - Opening Wednesday
- Off-leash dog parks - Opening Wednesday
- Beaches - Closed
- Skateboard parks - Opening Wednesday
- Off-road cycling trails - Closed - construction work continues
- Picnic areas - Opening Wednesday
- All park benches and tables throughout parks - Open Wednesday
- Outdoor community gardens - Open
- Park shelters - Opening Wednesday
- Outdoor exercise equipment - Closed
- Outdoor pools - Closed
- Splash pads - Closed
- Sport stadiums and permit-based sports fields - Closed
- Non-permit-based sports fields - Open
General COVID-19 Safety Reminders:
- Stay 2 metres away from others.
- Don’t crowd others when standing in line.
- Keep gatherings to 5 people or fewer.
- Wash your hands frequently and don’t touch your face.
- Carry hand sanitizer.