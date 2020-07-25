LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,156.

The health unit says that 19 of the new cases are agri-farm workers. Eight other cases are from the community, two are local healthcare workers and three cases are under investigation.

Ten workplaces have COVID-19 outbreaks (four farms in Kingsville and two in Leamington, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Windsor and one each in Tecumseh and Leamington.

The health unit says there are 1,433 resolved cases and 69 deaths.

On Friday, there were 53 new COVID-19 cases in the region, which was the highest in the province.

Meanwhile, Ontario recorded a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday compared to the nearly 200 infections logged the day prior.

On Friday, provincial health officials reported 195 new infections of the novel coronavirus. That number dropped to 138 on Saturday.