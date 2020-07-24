WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a childcare facility in the region.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed confirmed the outbreak on Friday.

“We have one childcare facility that is under outbreak, that we are following,” says Ahmed.

The health unit did not indicate which daycare or where it is located.

Ahmed says they have already notified the people directly impacted.

“All of the contacts, all of the people who are part of that, who attended that childcare facility have been notified and they are self-isolating at this time,” adds Ahmed.

With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.