Missing Person: Emily McKenna, 29, of Longwoods Road in Chatham
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 1:00PM EDT
CHATHAM, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Emily McKenna, 29, of Longwoods Road in Chatham Township.
Emily was last seen leaving her home on May 4th.
She is described as:
- 5’4”
- 115 lbs
- brownish/blonde hair
- blue eyes
Police and family are concerned for her safety and well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-352-1234 x9 immediately.