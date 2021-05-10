CHATHAM, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Emily McKenna, 29, of Longwoods Road in Chatham Township.

Emily was last seen leaving her home on May 4th.

She is described as:

5’4”

115 lbs

brownish/blonde hair

blue eyes

Police and family are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-352-1234 x9 immediately.