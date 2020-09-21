WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is confirming a positive case of COVID-19 at Kingsville District High School.

The board sent a letter to parents on Sunday and posted the case on its website.

“We have been working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) by providing lists of students and staff who may have been in contact with the individual,” said the letter. “Both the vice-principal and I personally contacted any individuals (students and staff) who have an identified high-risk exposure with the confirmed case. If you have not been contacted, you or your child (ren) have not been identified as close contacts.”

Parents and students are asked to continue to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning. Anyone who feels ill is asked to remain at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction.

The Kingsville high school website says the school is open on Monday.

This is the first COIVD-19 case for the GECDSB, but third school case in Windsor-Essex. Last week, Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in AMherstburg and L’Essor high school in Tecumseh reported cases.