The City of Windsor is making a resolution concerning the potential of hazardous waste transportation across the Ambassador Bridge.

The owners of the bridge want to allow trucks with flammable liquids and corrosives to use their border crossing.

Windsor administration who oppose the idea in part because of the age of the 94-year-old bridge say it doesn't meet modern-day design standards to withstand the effects of a potential hazmat incident.

They are also concerned that the hazardous materials may be moved closer to Windsor's westward, heavily populated districts.

Council plans to write a letter to the Michigan Department of Transportation urging them to reject the application.